Progress Software stock gains on raised outlook

Progress Software Corp. shares rose in the extended session Thursday after the cloud-based software company hiked its outlook for the year even as earnings fell short of Wall Street estimates. Progress Software shares rose 3% after hours, following a 3.1% rise in the regular session to close at $37.81. Progress Software forecast adjusted earnings of 69 cents to 71 cents a share on adjusted revenue of $104 million to $109 million for the third quarter, and $2.82 to $2.86 a share on adjusted revenue of $433 million to $443 million for the year. Previously, the company had forecast earnings of $2.73 to $2.80 a share on revenue of $428 million to $438 million for the year. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect earnings of 64 cents a share on revenue of $105.1 million for the third quarter, and $2.78 a share on revenue of $432.6 million for the year. The company reported second-quarter net income of $17 million, or 37 cents a share, compared with $8.2 million, or 18 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were 63 cents a share, compared with 65 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $100.4 million from $100 million in the year-ago quarter, but declined on an adjusted basis to $102.5 million from $103.5 million in the year-ago period. Analysts had forecast adjusted earnings of 64 cents a share on adjusted revenue of $99.2 million. “We had solid performances across our segments and products, and our business has proven to be extremely durable, despite the ongoing economic disruption caused by COVID-19,” said Progress Chief Executive Yogesh Gupta in a statement. “Our confidence in our ability to execute is reflected in our increased full-year guidance for revenue and EPS.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

