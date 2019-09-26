Progress Software stock tanks after quarterly sales miss

Shares of Progress Software Corp. fell more than 6% in the extended session Thursday after the company reported third-quarter sales below expectations. Progress said it earned $13.6 million, or 30 cents a share, compared with $14.4 million, or 32 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 75 cents a share, compared with 55 cents a share a year ago. Revenue rose 15% to $106.7 million, compared with $92.6 million a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected Progress to report adjusted earnings of 68 cents a share on sales of $111 million. Progress said its board has authorized a 6% increase in the company’s quarterly dividend to 16.5 cents a share, payable Dec. 16 to shareholders of record Dec. 2. The company also upped its guidance for the year, saying it expects adjusted EPS between $2.63 and $2.65 for the year, and GAAP revenue between $406 million and $409 million. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

