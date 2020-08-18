Project Syndicate: Belarus dictator Alexander Lukashenko is outnumbered by the people

The march by between 200,000 and 500,000 people through Minsk is the clearest evidence yet that President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime is in deep trouble.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Housing starts soar 22.6% in July as Americans re-enter the housing market in droves - August 18, 2020
- : ‘They took the death and permanent disability part out of there, which is nice of them’: College students are being asked to sign COVID-19 liability agreements - August 18, 2020
- Trump says he will pardon 19th-century women’s-suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony - August 18, 2020