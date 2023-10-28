By 2035, China will lag behind the U.S. in every demographic metric, and its GDP growth rate will likely fall below America’s.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Project Syndicate: China is ignoring the painful reality threatening its economic growth - October 28, 2023
- The Moneyist: My mother is guarantor on my brother’s mortgage — using her home as collateral. What happens if she dies? - October 28, 2023
- : This money manager has been predicting oil deals since 2020. Here’s what he sees happening after Chevron’s Hess buy. - October 28, 2023