Project Syndicate: Democrats have fallen into an impeachment trap that will only hurt them

America’s Democrats have made a serious mistake by launching impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. Like the impeachment of Bill Clinton, it is futile exercise that will damage the party that instigated it.
