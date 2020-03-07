The panic that often occurs during a health crisis or in the aftermath of a natural disaster can — and has — led to spasms of irrational violence.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: The longest bull market in history is about to turn 11 — can it outrun the coronavirus? - March 7, 2020
- The Moneyist: I’m a financially bullied husband. My wife makes $500,000 — 5 times my income — and tells me to live in a motor home. Would I be entitled to anything if we divorced? - March 7, 2020
- Project Syndicate: Fear is the virus that’s really dangerous - March 7, 2020