Raising interest rates doesn’t get at the root causes. Inflation was driven mainly by supply-side disruptions and shifts in demand. not excessive spending.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Project Syndicate: How not to fight inflation - January 30, 2023
- : AMC’s APE conversion a ‘massive’ opportunity to wipe out debt and drive expansion, says analyst - January 30, 2023
- Market Snapshot: Nasdaq leads stock market lower as Fed decision, tech earnings await - January 30, 2023