Rapidly rising obesity rates could reverse the dramatic gains in health and life expectancy, and by forcing its food culture on countries like Mexico and Canada, the U.S. is making the problem worse, writes Kenneth Rogoff.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Project Syndicate: The U.S. is exporting obesity - December 1, 2017
- Lawmakers seek to block new restrictions on ‘payday’ lenders - December 1, 2017
- Tesla tussles with German regulators over electric-vehicle subsidy limits - December 1, 2017