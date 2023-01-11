Shares of ProKidney Corp. PROK rallied about 29% in premarket trading on Wednesday, the day after the company said preliminary data from a Phase 2 study found that the company’s investigational renal autologous cell therapy treatment can delay the need for dialysis in some patients with chronic kidney disease. The study was published Jan. 4 in the journal Blood Purification; the company issued a news release about the study on Tuesday. ProKidney’s stock is down 22.3% for the past year, while the S&P 500 SPX has declined 16.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

