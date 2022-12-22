Shares of ProQR Therapeutics NV soared 56.3% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said it expanded an RNA editing deal with Eli Lilly & Co. Inc. aimed at making new genetic medicines. The companies had first said they would collaborate in 2021. As part of the expanded arrangement, Lilly will pay ProQR an upfront payment of $75 million. ProQR is now eligible for a total of $3.75 billion in milestone payments. ProQR’s stock has fallen 79.4% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 is down 18.6%.
