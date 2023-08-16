The district attorney in Georgia’s Fulton County, Fani Willis, is seeking to have the trial start on March 4 in the election-interference case involving former President Donald Trump, according to a court filing on Wednesday. Trump and 18 of his associates were criminally indicted late Monday by a grand jury in Fulton County over their efforts to overturn Georgia’s results in the 2020 presidential election.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

