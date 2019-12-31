Protesters attempt to storm U.S. embassy in Iraq

Protesters on Tuesday attempted to storm the U.S. embassy in Iraq’s capital, news reports said. The Wall Street Journal reported that videos and photos from the scene showed blast walls around the compound in Baghdad on fire and a man taking a hammer to the window of a booth used by embassy guards. Iraqi security forces used tear gas in an effort to disperse protesters, an Iraq Interior Ministry official said, according to the report. The newspaper noted that protesters were flying the flag of Kataib Hezbollah, which the U.S. has blamed for recent rocket attacks targeting bases in Iraq. U.S. officials over the weekend said they conducted strikes on Kataib Hezbollah, blaming the terror group for rocket attacks that killed a U.S. contractor on Friday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

