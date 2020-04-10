Prudential to sell Prudential of Korea for $1.9 billion

Prudential Financial Inc. said Friday that it has agreed to sell its Prudential Life Insurance Company of Korea Ltd. business for 2.3 trillion Korean won, or $1.9 billion, to KB Financial Group Inc. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2020. “This transaction is consistent with Prudential Financial’s strategic focus internationally on Japan and higher-growth emerging markets around the world,” Prudential said in a statement. Prudential said it expects to use the proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes. The stock has dropped 37.4% year to date, while the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has declined 21.9% and the S&P 500 has lost 13.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

