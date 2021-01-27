PSE&G to invest $166 million in EV-charging infrastructure, creating 270 jobs

PSE&G Co., a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. , said Wednesday that it expects to invest $166 million over six years and create about 270 jobs to build out an electric-vehicle charging network in New Jersey. The electric and gas utility’s announcement comes after the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities approved on Wednesday a settlement that will allow PS&G to develop EV-charging infrastructure in the state. “The scarcity of public and private charging infrastructure discourages more people from driving electric vehicles,” said Karen Reif, vice president of PSE&G’s renewables and energy solutions group. “PSE&G’s program will address those concerns and is designed to encourage people to make the switch to clean-running EVs and to help New Jersey enjoy the environmental and health benefits that will result from electrifying the transportation sector.” Public Service Enterprise’s stock fell 1.5% in midday trading Wednesday, as the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF shed 1.2% and the S&P 500 lost 1.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

