The U.S. government does not plan to renew the public-health emergency for mpox, the virus that was previously called monkeypox, and Tuesday is the final day of the declaration. The Department of Health and Human Services had notified states in December about its plan not to renew the emergency. “Given the low number of cases today, HHS did not renew the emergency declaration,” officials said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the case trends closely and encourage all at-risk individuals to get a free vaccine.” More than 30,000 people in the U.S. contracted the mpox virus this year as part of an outbreak that began this summer and has had at least 85,000 confirmed cases worldwide. However, the number of new mpox infections in the U.S. has since declined.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

