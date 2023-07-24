Public Storage PSA announced Monday an agreement to buy Simply Self Storage for $2.2 billion from Blackstone Inc. BX subsidiary Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc. (BREIT) The purchase by the self-storage facilities real estate investment trust (REIT) comprises 127 properties and 9 million rentable square feet across 18 states, with 65% of the properties located in Sunbelt markets. Blackstone said the sale of Simply Self Storage will generate more than $600 million in profit. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. “This acquisition reflects the continued execution of our multi-factor external growth platform, which includes acquisitions, development, redevelopment, expansion, and third-party management,” said Public Storage Chief Executive Joe Russell. Public Storage’s stock was little changed in premarket trading, while Blackstone shares edged up 0.6% and futures ES00 for the S&P 500 SPX tacked on 0.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

