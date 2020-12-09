PubMatic stock opens 26% above IPO price, and keeps rising

PubMatic Inc.’s soared out of the gate Wednesday, as the stock opened 25.6% above the initial public offering price. The IPO priced late Tuesday at $20 a share, above the previously expected range of $16 and $18 a share. The California-based provider of a cloud platform that enables programmatic advertising transactions was valued at $956.5 million at the IPO pricing. raised $651 million in the IPO. The stock’s first trade was at $25.12 at 10:45 a.m. Eastern for 863,210 shares. At that price, the company was being valued at about $1.20 billion. The stock has added to gains since the open, and was last trading 54.7% above its IPO price. The company went public on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF was down 0.2% while the S&P 500 lost 0.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

