PulteGroup Inc. PHM said Thursday its board of directors voted to increase the home builder’s quarterly dividend by 25% to 20 cents a share from 16 cents a share. Shareholders of record as of Dec. 19 will be paid the dividend on Jan. 3. PulteGroup Chief Executive Ryan Marshall said the higher dividend “reflects our commitment to returning capital to our shareholders.” PulteGroup stock was up by 0.4% in premarket trading on Thursday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

