Shares of PulteGroup Inc. PHM took a 5.7% dive in afternoon trading Tuesday, enough to pace the S&P 500’s SPX decliners, amid concerns that new home purchases will be hurt as Treasury yields rise. The homebuilder’s stock was headed for its biggest one-day selloff since it tumbled 6.2% on Oct. 19, 2022. Of the S&P 500’s 10 biggest decliners, four were homebuilders. Besides PulteGroup, shares of D.R. Horton Inc. DHI slid 5.0%, of Lennar Corp. LEN shed 4.9% and of NVR Inc. NVR dropped 4.7%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y, which helps determine consumer borrowing rates, including home mortgages, rose 0.087 percentage points to 4.260% amid worries that inflation would remain stubbornly high. “Rising mortgage rates coupled with swelling home prices in the U.S. have forced many prospective homeowners to remain on the sidelines due to affordability issues,” said Jason Pride, vice president of investment strategy at Glenmede. “Generally, climbing interest rates curb demand and cause housing prices to fall.” The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF ITB declined 4.6%, with all 48 of its equity components losing ground.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story