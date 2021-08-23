Pumpkin Spice Lattes heading back to the Starbucks menu on Tuesday

Fall is coming at Starbucks Corp. whether customers are ready or not. The Pumpkin Spice Latte will be back on the menu in the U.S. and Canada starting Tuesday, along with the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. This is the 18th year that Starbucks has featured the PSL on its menu, with 500 million sold in the U.S. since 2003. And this is the 3rd year for the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, with more than 90 million sold. According to Starbucks, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew outsold the PSL last year. A pumpkin scone, pumpkin loaf and pumpkin cream cheese muffin are also heading to the food menu. For those who want to brew their own, Starbucks Reserve Vietnam Da Lat and Starbucks Reserve Costa Rica Naranjo are also coming. Coffee prices have soared lately due to an unusual frost in Brazil, putting a further premium on a good cup of coffee. Starbucks shares are up 7.8% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 19.5% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

