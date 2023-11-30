Pure Storage Inc.’s stock PSTG was down 16% to $31.79 in premarket trading Thursday, after the company issued fourth-quarter and 2024 revenue forecasts that missed Wall Street estimates. Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson cut his 12-month price target to $40 from $45 a share for Pure Storage. He reiterated an outperform rating on the company’s prospects for improved profit as it shifts to a software-as-a-service business model. “PSTG’s prospects remain solid,” Bryson said. Late Wednesday, Pure Storage said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $784 million, below the $919 million FactSet consensus and fiscal 2024 revenue of $2.82 billion, below the analyst estimate of $2.96 billion. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

