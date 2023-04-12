Family-owned Gojo Industries Inc., maker of Purell hand sanitizer and other products under the Purell brand, is seeking a buyer and has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM to run an auction, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Gojo has about $1 billion of annual sales and could be valued at around $3 billion if there’s a deal, according to the report. The process is in early stages and bankers are focusing on selling the business to other companies rather than to private-equity firms, the newspaper said. Purell hand sanitizer become one of the scarcer and most valued brands on shelves during the pandemic as people sought products to protect against infection. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

