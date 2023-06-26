Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called the Wagner Group’s rebellion over the weekend a “criminal activity,” and said its organizers would be “brought to justice.” Speaking past 10 p.m. Moscow time, Putin said any attempts to organize mutiny “will end in defeat.” U.S. stocks were mostly lower on Monday following the short-lived rebellion by the Wagner Group that’s seen leaving Putin weakened. Oil futures settled slightly higher. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story