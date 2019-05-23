Putin put Trump at disadvantage, Tillerson reportedly tells House panel

Breaking News
President Donald Trump was at a severe disadvantage during a 2017 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin because Trump wasn’t prepared, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told lawmakers this week, the Washington Post reported Wednesday. Tillerson said the two-hour meeting in Hamburg, Germany, was only supposed to be a brief conversation, but Putin seized the initiative and “created an unequal footing” by discussing a range of global issues, the Post reported. Tillerson spoke Tuesday to a bipartisan group of House Foreign Affairs Committee members and staffers. Trump has, in the past, boasted that he does not need to prepare for meetings with foreign leaders because he relies on instinct. Tillerson, who was fired by Trump last year, also said he did not share Trump’s values, though he said both had U.S. interests at heart, the Post said. He also detailed clashes with Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who he said did not follow diplomatic protocol, did not communicate enough with the State Department and put himself at risk of being outmaneuvered by foreign officials, the Post reported.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

