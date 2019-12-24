Qiagen stock plunges more than 25% after opting against sale

Qiagen NV shares plummeted more than 25% in late trading on Tuesday after the company announced that a strategic review had ended with a decision to not break up nor sell the business. Qiagen announced last month that it had received “several” entreaties to acquire the molecular-diagnostics specialist, and were exploring the opportunities. Shares, which had been hit hard by a CEO departure and China-related concerns, rebounded on that news. After the shortened Christmas Eve trading session ended, though, Qiagen announced that its management and supervisory boards had opted against a sale and terminated all discussions because “the alternatives to the stand-alone business plan prospects were not compelling.” Shares closed Tuesday with a 0.8% increase at $41.47, then dove to less than $31 in after-hours trading following the announcement. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story