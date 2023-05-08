Qualcomm Inc. QCOM said Monday it agreed to buy Israel-based auto chip maker Autotalks to strengthen its portfolio of Snapdragon chips for automakers. While Qualcomm did not provide an amount, the company is reportedly paying $350 million to $400 million for the company, according to TechCrunch, citing unnamed sources. Autotalks specializes in “vehicle-to-everything,” or V2X, communication technologies that are intended to reduce collisions and improve mobility, Qualcomm said. Recently, Qualcomm reported that second-quarter auto chip sales rose 20% to $447 million from a year ago. Autotalks has already received $100 million in funding from such investors as Foxconn TW:2354 and Nuvoton Technology Corp. TW:4919, according to Crunchbase. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

