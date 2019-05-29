Qualcomm seeks to put antitrust ruling on hold while it files appeal: report

Qualcomm Inc. is asking a federal judge to hold off on enforcement of her recent antitrust ruling while the chip giant prepares its appeal, Reuters reported late Tuesday. Qualcomm argued that changes to its basic business model made now to comply with the ruling would be too difficult to unwind if the ruling is eventually overturned on appeal, Reuters said, and Qualcomm appears confident it will win its appeal. Qualcomm shares have been on a roller-coaster of late, shooting up after resolving its longstanding dispute with Apple Inc. , then plunging after last week’s ruling by Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, Calif. Still, its shares are up about 15% year to date.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

