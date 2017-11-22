Qualcomm shares rise on report Broadcom considering sweetened deal

Qualcomm Inc. shares traded higher Wednesday following a report that Broadcom Ltd. is considering raising its offer to buy the chipmaker. Qualcomm shares rose 1.6% to $67.79, after jumping to an intraday high of $68.15, in recent activity. Shares of Broadcom declined 0.3%. On Wednesday, Reuters reported. Broadcom has consulted with several top shareholders of Qualcomm and was told they needed to offer at least $80 a share. Last week, Qualcomm’s board unanimously rejected Broadcom’s $70-a-share offer.

