Qualcomm Inc. QCOM shares headed for their longest string of consecutive losses in more than four years Wednesday. Qualcomm shares fell 1% Wednesday, heading for an eighth session in a row of declines, their longest losing streak since Aug. 6, 2019, when shares fell nine sessions in a row for a decline of a little more than 10%, according to Dow Jones Market data. The current streak began earlier in the month after Qualcomm reported that revenue growth was tied to recoveries in the smartphone market and in China.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story