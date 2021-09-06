: Qualtrics has big expansion plans in Europe: 1,000 jobs

The company, a leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, late Sunday said it plans to hire 1,000 new employees across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) by 2024. A cornerstone of the expansion effort is to double the size of its new Dublin headquarters and name key regional leaders.
