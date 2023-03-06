Qualtrics International Inc. stock XM jumped 2% Monday, after the cloud software company said it has received a buyout offer from private equity firm Silver Lake Management and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board at $18.15 a share in cash. The price is equal to a premium of about 73% over the daily volume weighted average prices of the company’s class A common stock for the 30 days ending Jan. 25, the day before Qualtrics majority shareholder SAP SE SAPXE:SAP said it was exploring a sale of its stake in the company. The price values the company at about $12.4 billion in equity value. The company has agreed to negotiate exclusively with Silver Lake until March 15. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story