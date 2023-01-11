Qualtrics International Inc. intends to cut about 270 jobs, or less than 5% of its workforce, the company said in a securities filing Wednesday. Qualtrics anticipates about $5.8 million in charges, with most coming in its fiscal first quarter. Shares of Qualtrics were down nearly 1% in extended trading Wednesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
