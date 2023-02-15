QuantumScape Corp. QS late Wednesday posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, but the stock fell more than 14% in the extended session. In a letter to shareholders, the company, which is developing a solid-state battery for electric vehicles, said that it hit important milestones in 2022 but must “continue to improve cell reliability as we move from prototype to product.” QuantumScape lost $109 million, or 25 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $67 million, or 16 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss of 29 cents a share in the quarter. QuantumScape is a pre-revenue company. It guided for full year 2023 capital expenditures between $100 million and $150 million, and cash operating expenses between $225 million and $275 million. The stock ended the regular trading day up 32%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

