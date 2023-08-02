Shares of QuantumScape Corp. QS tanked 14% in the after-hours session Wednesday after the battery maker pursuing a solid-state lithium battery said it plans to offer $300 million worth of shares for “working capital and general corporate purposes.” Underwriters will have a 30-day option to buy an additional $45 million of shares, the company said. Evercore ISI and Morgan Stanley are the joint bookrunners, the company said. Shares of QuantumScape ended the regular trading day down 12%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
