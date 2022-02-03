Quest Diagnostics net income falls, but revenue beats analyst estimate

Quest Diagnostics Inc. said Thursday its fourth-quarter net income fell to $390 million or $3.12 a share, from $579 million or $4.21 a share in the year-ago quarter. The blood testing company’s adjusted net income dropped to $3.33 a share from $4.48 a share. Revenue fell 8.6% to $2.74 billion. Analysts expected Quest Diagnostics to earn $3.22 a share on revenue of $2.68 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Looking ahead, Quest Diagnostics forecasts 2022 earnings of $7.63 to $8.33 a share and adjusted profit of $8.65 to $9.35 a share, against the Wall Street consensus estimate of $8.75 a share. Separately, Quest Diagnostics said it boosted its quarterly dividend by 6.5% to 66 cents a share, starting on April 20 to shareholders of record as of April 6. Shares of Quest Diagnostics have fallen 21.4% so far in 2022, compared to a dip of 3.7% by the S&P 500.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

