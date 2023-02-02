Quest Diagnostics Inc. DGX said Thursday its board has agreed to raise its quarterly dividend by 7.6% to 71 cents a share. The new dividend will be payable April 24 to shareholders of record as of April 10. The board has also added another $1 billion to the company’s share buyback authorization, which has $311 million already available. The stock has gained 9% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 10%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
