Quest gets FDA OK for speedier COVID-19 testing method

Quest Diagnostics Inc. said late Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency-use authorization to its new laboratory technique to speed up COVID-19 testing. The new RNA-extraction method will enable the company to expand its daily capacity of COVID-19 tests in the U.S., Quest said. The company currently has the capacity to perform 135,000 COVID-19 tests a day; the new method is expected to add an additional 35,000 tests a day over the next several weeks, Quest said. The company said it continues to build additional capacity to get to 185,000 tests a day by Labor Day. Shares of Quest rose less than 1% in the extended session Wednesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

