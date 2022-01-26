Quest to offer at-home proctored COVID-19 testing service for consumers

Breaking News
Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc. gained 0.3% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said it is now offering consumers a new COVID-19 testing option that allows them to order a rapid at-home test and then collect the swab sample while being monitored by remote health care professionals. Quest said the new service can be used to complete proctored testing requirements for international travel, verification of a positive test to get a prescription from a doctor, and to return to work or school. As part of the service, consumers can go to Quest’s website, order Abbott Laboratories’ s BinaxNow rapid, at-home test, and then receive monitoring of the swab collection during a telehealth call provided by a privately held company called EMed. It costs $70 for two tests, and the tests will arrive within three business days of a purchase. Employers can also order up to 1,000 tests at a time as part of the new program. Quest’s stock has declined 20.7% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is down 8.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

