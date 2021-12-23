Quidel buying Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in $6 billion deal

Quidel Corp. said Thursday it agreed to acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings Plc for $24.68 per share of common stock in cash and newly issued shares in the combined company. The price amounts to a 25% premium over Ortho’s closing price on Wednesday and an equity value of about $6 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022. Quidel shares are down 7.5% in 2021. Ortho Clinical shares rose 1.5% to close at $19.79 on Wednesday.
