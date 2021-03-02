Raimondo confirmed as Commerce Secretary

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo won Senate confirmation for commerce secretary, 84-15, on Tuesday. Raimondo, 49, co-founded an early stage venture-capital firm, Point Judith Capital before running for public office.
