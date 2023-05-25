Yields on Treasury bills maturing from June 1-8 were all below 7% as of Thursday morning, a sign that the heightened debt-ceiling concerns seen in the previous session were easing a bit. The rate on the T-bill that matures on June 1 was 6.855%, down from Wednesday’s closing level of 7.254%, according to 10 a.m. Eastern time data from Tradeweb. Meanwhile, yields on the bills which mature June 6 and June 8 were at 6.782% and 6.736%, respectively, down from 7.041% and 7.037% in the prior session. On Thursday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy continued to sound somewhat upbeat on Washington’s debt-ceiling standoff, saying he has directed his side’s teams to work around the clock. U.S. stocks were mostly higher in morning trading, along with Treasury yields.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story