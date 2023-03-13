Raymond James analyst David J. Long on Monday cut his rating on First Republic Bank stock FRC by two notches to market perform from strong buy on worries about a drain in deposits impacting its earnings per share. First Republic stock is down 66% in premarket trades. “Despite the added liquidity sources, we believe deposit balances will remain under pressure in the immediate near-term,” Long said. “While we believe the bank received some deposit inflows on Thursday during the bank run at SVB Financial (SIVB), additional panic among large depositors may have driven deposit balances lower since Thursday.” Long withdrew his $150 price target for First Republic said the stock faces “some immediate near-term price risk until the panic surrounding bank deposits settles.” He said the bank may draw a premium valuation in the future given its “impeccable customer service and pristine credit metrics.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

