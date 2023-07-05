Raymond James analyst Felix Boeschen on Wednesday cut his rating on Wabash National Corp. WNC by two notches to market perform from strong buy. Boeschen skipped over the firm’s outperform rating by assigning a market perform view to the manufacturer of semi trailers and liquid transportation equipment. “We see an increasingly balanced risk/reward on the back of ongoing macro/truck market softness that in our view could negatively weigh on trailer demand into 2024 and drive Street estimates lower,” Boeschen said. Wabash National stock is down 1.6% in premarket trades on Wednesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

