Raymond James Financial Inc. said late Thursday its board of directors has declared a dividend of 42 cents a share, a 24% increase over the previous dividend. The dividend is payable Jan. 17 to shareholders of record on Jan. 3. Shares of Raymond James were flat in the extended session Thursday after ending the regular trading day up 0.4%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

