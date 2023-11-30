Shares of Raymond James Financial Inc. RJF tacked on 0.3% in Thursday’s after-hours session, after the regional bank raised its quarterly dividend by 7% and set a $1.5 billion stock repurchase program. Shareholders of record on Jan. 2 will receive the new dividend of 45 cents a share, up from 42 cents a share, on Jan. 16. Based on Thursday’s stock closing price of $105.15, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.71%, compared with the yield on the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF KRE of 3.42% and the implied yield on the S&P 500 SPX of 1.53%. The new stock repurchase program, which represents about 6.8% of the bank’s market capitalization of $21.94 billion, replaces the previous has edged up 0.2% over the past three months through Thursday, while the regional bank ETF has tacked on 1.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 1.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

