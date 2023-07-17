Aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies Corp. RTX has changed its name to RTX Corp., according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The company will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under its old name through July 26, and will start trading as RTX Corp. on July 28. The stock ticker will remain “RTX.” Raytheon changed its ticker to “RTX” from “RTN” after closing the merger-of-equals transaction with the former United Technologies Corp. in 2020. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

