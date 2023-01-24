Raytheon Technologies Corp. RTX said Tuesday it had net income of $1.422 billion, or 96 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, more than double the $686 million, or 46 cents a share, posted in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.27, ahead of the $1.24 FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $18.093 billion from $17.044 billion a year ago, below the $18.200 billion FactSet consensus. The company ended the quarter with a backlog of $175 billion. The company announced a plan to streamline the company into three segments; Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney and Raytheon. It expects to complete the realignment in the second half of 2023. For the full year, it now expects sales of $72.0 billion to $73.0 billion, compared with a FactSet consensus of $72.3 billion. It expects adjusted EPS of $4.90 to $5.05, compared with a FactSet consensus of $5.03. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story