Raytheon Technologies Corp. RTX said Monday it has won a $1.2 billion contract to supply its Patriot air defense system to Switzerland. The contract includes five Patriot fire units and a quantity of Guidance Enhanced Missiles, or GEM-Ts. The missile is used to defeat tactical ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. Raytheon stock is down 2.2% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 10%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

