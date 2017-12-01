RBS cutting 680 jobs in the U.K. as mobile banking picks up

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC on Friday said it was cutting 680 jobs, as more customers are turning to online banking. After a review, the bank said it will close 62 Royal Bank of Scotland branches and 197 NatWest branches. “Since 2014 the number of customers using our branches across the UK has fallen by 40% and mobile transactions have increased by 73% over the same period. Over 5 million customers now use our mobile banking app and one in five only bank with us digitally,” a spokesperson for the bank said in a statement. Shares of RBS dropped 1.4% in London.

