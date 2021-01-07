: Re-impeach? 25th Amendment? Various ideas floated to end the Trump era now

A growing constellation of lawmakers, officials and even trade groups want to see President Donald Trump removed from office after the U.S,. Capitol was temporarily taken over by his supporters Wednesday. The only question was the method of the 45th president’s exit.
